Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said that Leslie Dirton, 44, pleaded guilty on March 13 to charges of burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, and strong armed robbery.
Dirton was sentenced to 18 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
According to the solicitor's office, Dirton broke into a victims home in March of 2017 on Cascade court. Once inside the home, Dirton lied to the victim about her son being kidnapped in order to get her into his vehicle.
Evidence presented at court says that Dirton drove the victim around Greenville County stopping at several gas stations and a bank. When Dirton stopped the vehicle at an Anderson County gas station, the victim fled the car and attracted the attention of two bystanders who confronted Dirton.
The solicitor's office went on to say that Dirton fled the scene in the victim's vehicle and was apprehended a short time later. Dirton told police he was upset the victim's son broke up with him and that he intended to kill the victim by setting her on fire.
