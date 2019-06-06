GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's office announced that a Greenville man had been sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Previously, the attorney general's office announced the arrest of Mark Woodman Mason, 50, who they said was arrested on September 28.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force and Greenville County deputies assisted with an extensive investigation.
Investigators say Mason distributed child pornography. He was arrested in August 2016 on similar charges that are still pending.
A forensic examination of devices seized led to the discovery of over 300 files containing child pornography. While he was out on bond for the first offense, Mason was re-arrested in September of 2018 for sharing an additional file containing child pornography with an investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff's office.
Mason had been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree- a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
It was on Wednesday, June 5, that Mason pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree before a judge.
Mason was sentenced to a negotiated four years in prison.
