GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man who pleaded guilty to a 2017 burglary will now spend the next 15 years in a state prison.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Thursday 20-year-old Zachery Warren Cantrell was sentenced on charges of 1st Degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, safecracking, and grand larceny.
According to Wilkins, Cantrell and co-defendant Dylan Bryant broke into a Taylors home during the day, arming themselves with the victim's handguns and filling a pillowcase with his property. Wilkins says the duo tried to break into a safe filled with valuable as well, but the victim and his brother came home to find Cantrell and Bryan with the pillowcase coming toward them.
Wilkins says the victim's brother fired his own gun toward Bryant, who dropped the pillowcase and ran out the front door. He was quickly found in the nearby woods by Greenville County deputies, and a search of Bryant revealed the victim's handgun and jewelry on his person.
However, Wilkins says Cantrell ran out the back door and was arrested 3 weeks later after Bryant implicated Cantrell. Cantrell confessed to deputies of his role in the act.
Bryant was convicted in October 2018 and is currently serving a 15-year sentence in the state prison system.
