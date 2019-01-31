COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man and his cohort from California were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy operating between the East and West Coasts.
Jeremy David Grove, 30, of Greenville and Jaspal Singh Grewall, 40, of Anaheim, were originally charged in December 2017 in a seven-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute marijuana, conspiracy to launder drug proceeds, and conspiracy to structure financial transactions.
According to the US Attorney's office in South Carolina, Grove pleaded guilty to the marijuana distribution and money laundering charges and was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison along with 4 years of court-ordered supervision. Meanwhile, Grewall pleaded guilty to conspiracy to structure financial transactions and received a 3-year probationary sentence.
A third man from Greenville, 36-year-old Tyler James Durney, awaits sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Sherri Lyndon says Grove and Durney plotted multiple schemes to pay for and transport hundreds of pounds of California-sourced high-grade marijuana to South Carolina via the U.S. Postal Service and commercial carriers beginning in November 2014. Lyndon says the defendants deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug proceeds into "funnel" or "pass through" bank accounts held by Grewall in amounts at or under $10,000 to circumvent the reporting requirement regarding cash transactions over $10,000.
During the guilty plea hearing, the defendants admitted to using multiple bank accounts in a coordinated manner to funnel the illicit money from South Carolina for immediate withdrawal in California. As part of his plea agreement, Grewall forfeited more than $780,000 in cash and real property to the government.
The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Inspector, and Greenville PD investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leesa Washington in the Greenville office is prosecuting the case.
