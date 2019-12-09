Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced the sentencing of a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the release, 49-year-old Otis Edward Gibson, was convicted on Thursday, December 5, on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
Evidence presented to jurors at the trial said between September 2017 and November 2017, Gibson committed sexual battery of a child under 11-years-old.
Gibson was sentenced to 25 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
