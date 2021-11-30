GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.
Wilkins said on June 14, 2020, Akira Kentay Robinson, 44, was asked to leave The Coliseum Bar by the victim who was working security at the bar. The two got into a fight and Robinson was removed from the bar.
We're told Robinson was caught on security footage getting a gun from his car and trying to re-enter the bar. Robinson was unsuccessful and drove around to the back of the bar. Once at the back of the bar, Robinson shot the victim multiple times and left the area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Murder suspect shot security guard outside bar, then chased him inside & kept shooting
