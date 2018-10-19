Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) - The United States Attorney Office sentenced a co-conspirator to 57 months for cocaine trafficking Friday.
Alonzo Anderson, of Greenville, South Carolina, was sentenced in federal court in Greenville County for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
United States District Judge Cain, of Anderson, sentenced Anderson to 57 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release.
Evidence established that the 45-year-old had conspired with others in Greenville County to coordinate the internal distribution of quantities of cocaine.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and handled by the Assistant United States Attorney of the Greenville office.
