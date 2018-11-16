Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walk Wilkins announced that Shannon Earl Garland, age 46, was convicted on Thursday by a Greenville County Jury.
The jury found Garland guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.
Garland was sentenced to 28 years in the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Evidence presented in the case showed that between 2014 and 2016 Garland sexually abused the victim when she was nine and ten years old.
At the conclusion of the trial, Wilkins stated,
"This result would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our specialized crimes against children prosecutors and investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. We are hopeful this verdict and lengthy prison sentence will bring some measure of justice to all involved."
