Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The thirteenth circuit solicitor's office announced the sentencing of a man on two counts of burglary first degree.
According to the solicitor's office 40-year-old Christopher Jay Williams pled guilty on November 12 to two counts of burglary.
Prosecutors say on November 17 of 2017, he broke into a resident's woodshop attached to a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The homeowner called deputies who apprehended him as he carried bags of stolen goods away from the scene.
During the investigation, deputies say they determined Williams entered a second home arming himself with a shotgun.
Williams was sentenced to 15 years on each count to be served in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
