GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Greenville man has been sentenced to 18 years of incarceration for four counts of armed robbery, and one count of strong armed robbery, the Solicitor's office released to FOX Carolina.
Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins stated that Kendall Doyale Arnold, 24, pled guilty to the charges immediately prior to trial on March 4th, 2019.
Evidence presented at the plea hearing by the Assistant Solicitor Mark Moyer, established that Kendall Arnold and another man robbed five people at gunpoint over a several hours on December 31, 2016.
He first robbed two women who were returning to a residence on Buff Street in Greenville after eating out.
He and the co-suspect, Defonte Neal, then robbed a man on Henry Street outside the home of the aunt, whom he was visiting.
After that robbery, the two men robbed a man and a woman on Anderson Street, who were walking from their car to a New Year's Eve party near Greenville's West End.
Hours later, Kendall Arnold led the North Carolina Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase north of Charlotte on Interstate 85.
Kendall Arnold reached speeds of 117 miles per hour before damaging his vehicle and attempting to flee the scene, officials say.
