GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced Wednesday that a 48-year-old Greenville man will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of strong robbery.
According to a press release from Wilkins' office, Michael Lamont Jones robbed an Exxon Kangaroo on Haywood Road on January 18, 2019.
Evidence presented at a plea hearing found that Jones threatened and intimidated the gas station clerk by leading them to believe he was armed.
The press release says Jones then went behind the counter, and stole over $4,000 worth of cigarettes. He had robbed the same store just five days prior.
Jones also plead guilty to three counts of shoplifting and was sentenced to ten years concurrent on each count. He will spend the next 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
