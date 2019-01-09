GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a Greenville man will spend the next decade behind bars on methamphetamine charges.
Zachary Hampton, 26, was sentenced on January 7 on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
A press release from the solicitor shows that Hampton sold 9.17 grams of meth to an undercover officer on November 10, 2017.
Hampton was also involved in a traffic stop in which he was the passenger. An investigation led law enforcement to discover that Hampton had sold the drug to another passenger in the vehicle.
A search of the car found Hampton had 2 grams of meth on his person.
Hampton was sentenced to spend ten years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
