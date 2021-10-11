It's a day of awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and support for anyone "coming out" as themselves. The day also marks the national march on Washington for Lesbian and Gay rights in 1987.
Sometimes, members of the LGBTQ+ community make the decision to share their gender identities and sexual orientation with the public.
Charlie Nix, 20, made the decision to tell his mother at 17 years old around this time. He says his mother was his rock and champion.
"There was a point where I was just going to wait. I was going to wait until I turned 18. I was going to move away. And I was going to run away from it all, which seems very easy, but, honestly, coming out to her and really kind of like being honest with her about who I am was the easiest thing I've ever done," Nix said.
Nix says his mother told him she already knew and was waiting for him, however, he says she's admitted to more conservative beliefs about the LGBTQ+ community in the past, which made him nervous. He was relieved when she understood.
"Coming out" doesn't always go this smoothly.
Vive Psychologist Marion Reeves says some parents struggle with acceptance for various reasons
"The expectations of what life is going to look like for their child; what their wedding is going to look like, what the first date is going to look like," Reeves said.
She says adolescents can feel pressured and vulnerable during this time. There are situations where children are rejected by their family, church, friends, and others.
"Depression, anxiety, substance use, eating disorders can all be much higher rates within the LGBTQ+ communities," Reeves said.
Reeves says children are just looking to be affirmed and loved by their parents. She suggests for parents to just listen and says it's normal to go through a range of emotions.
"Hold space for grieving the loss of that but realizing that different doesn't mean bad," Reeves said.
Reeves says she's heard of parents thinking their child has been influenced by something around them, however, she says that is not exactly the case.
However, coming out isn't safe for everyone. Nix says people should do it when they're ready.
"I've had people in my life that don't support me. And it's sad to see them leave my life, but I can't have any room in my life for people that don't support me and love me for who I am," Nix said.
Nix says his father was inspired by him to come out at 45 years old. He says he now feels comfortable walking in public hand-in-hand with his boyfriend.
Reeves says if you notice a change in your child's behavior or if you struggle after your kids, or another loved one, comes out to you; you can seek help from a therapist.
