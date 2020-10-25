GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-Miracle, signs and wonders; an expectation for those of the Christian faith. In this story, faith is the driving factor.
Curtis Duckett has been in the hospital for over 100 days, “He’s been in there ever since July 11th,” his wife Brenda tells FOX Carolina.
It’s a harsh reality for Duckett and his family, battling COVID-19.
Throughout this process, their faith has been made strong.
“I have to give it to God, God has carried me,” she said.
The family says he was put on a ventilator shortly after being admitted to the hospital and his health progressively worsened.
“On August 5th they called and told me to come and say my goodbyes because it was over; and they had done everything medically possible that they could do,” she said.
However, the biblical story of Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead was evermore present faith.
“God told me in John 11:4 that this sickness was not until death, and I held on to that scripture and I believe that,” Brenda said.
Their daughter, Jameka Robinson is a registered nurse so she completely understands everything her father is dealing with but stood with her mom in the most pressing of times.
“I would try and speak the language that they were saying in a way that she could understand it. I was like okay if that’s what you want to do then we’ll do it,” said Robinson.
Fast forward three months later, Curtis is alert. Brenda says he spoke for the first time. “And the very first thing he could say was thank you for not giving up on me.”
Curtis is expected to be in the hospital until Thursday but he anxiously awaits the moment he can be home with his family.
“We can’t give up when you hear God is speaking. Is there going to be a time that you give up, yes. But when God is speaking, you don’t waver, you don’t give up, you hold on,” Brenda said.
