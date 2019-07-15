GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Thirteenth Circuit Circuit Solicitor announced a Greenville man pleaded guilty to trafficking in fentanyl, and will spend the next 15 years in prison.
According to a press release from Solicitor Walt Wilkins' office, Troy Carlisle Watts, 38, was arrested in November of 2017 after Greenville Police Department investigators served a search warrant on his home.
The initial warrant was related to a burglary investigation.
However, according to the press release, a quick search of Watts' bedroom found that he had several illegal drugs in his possession.
Investigators said they discovered 17.92 grams of fentanyl, 2.19 grams of heroin, and stolen property from their original burglary investigation.
Watts pleaded guilty to seven indictments, including the following:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Two counts of burglary second degree
- Failure to stop for blue light
- Assault and Batter first degree
Monday, Judge Perry Gravely sentenced Watts to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
