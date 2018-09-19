GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Solicitor’s Office said a Greenville man is headed to prison for killing his brother.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Ryan McBride pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
McBride killed his brother, Sean, in the home where Sean lived with his mother and stepfather in January 2016.
The brothers were fighting because Shaun would not lend McBride money. That fight turned physical and McBride stabbed his brother. A stab wound to the leg led to massive bleeding and left Sean in a coma. Sean died at the hospital on February 5, 2016.
Wilkins said McBride admitted he had taken 30 Lortab pills on the day he attacked his brother and had been addicted to the opioid painkiller for 11 years.
