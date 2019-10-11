GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A 26-year-old who tied up, beat, and stabbed a man more than 30 times is headed to prison.
A jury found Anthony Bernard Allen guilty on Thursday of attempted murder and kidnapping, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.
The crime happened on September 10, 2017.
Allen tied up the victim in a house on Holder Lane and beat him over a dispute involving drugs.
After the beating, Wilkins said Allen and a co-defendant drove the victim to a dark street, tied him to the front passenger seat with a belt, and stabbed him with a knife more than 30 times.
Allen left the victim in a church parking lot.
The victim was found the next morning and rushed to the hospital.
The judge sentenced Allen to 25 years in prison.
