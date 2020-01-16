GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Education Lottery said a Greenville man’s intuition paid off. The urge to buy a lottery ticket resulted with him winning $250,000.
“All day something was telling me to buy a lottery ticket,” the man told lottery officials this week.
The man said he almost didn’t buy one but decided to stop in the 7 Eleven on Main Street in Pelzer to buy a $10 scratch-off ticket.
He says he went home a happy and blessed man.
“I put the ticket in the Bible,” he said.
Seven top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $250,000 Spectacular Extra Play game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.
