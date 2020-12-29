Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - City leaders and health officials met Tuesday afternoon to address the community with concerns over advertised New Year's Eve events.
Greenville Mayor Knox White was joined by Chief Clinical Officers of Prisma Health-Upstate including Dr. Wendall James and Mr. Marcus Blackstone.
“With our local health care system under severe stress and our nurses and doctors struggling, it is outrageous to encourage any one to participate in a crowded event,” Mayor White said.
Doctors addressed the steep, record-breaking rise in new COVID-19 cases and the impact of travel and gatherings over the Christmas holiday.
Also on hand was the Greenville Police talking about plans to enforce the Governor's order regarding event size and alcohol consumption at New Year's Eve festivities.
Officials said it their role to enforce governor's orders. There will be officers enforcing McMaster's alcohol curfew which is no alcohol sales or consumption after 11 p.m. Teams will be checking venues throughout the city to make sure they are adhering to the governor's orders.
