GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Mayor Knox White said he is optimistic a new road to bypass some of the traffic along a heavily congested section of Woodruff Road will improve traffic conditions.
“Woodruff Road isn’t a city road, but we figured if we didn’t do something, no one would,” White said Tuesday when City Council took a "behind-the-scenes" tour of the new road being constructed between Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Drive.
White said the new road should open sometime this summer, ideally by August. The road will allow people to access stores like Target, Home Depot, and the Magnolia Point shopping complex without having to turn onto Woodruff Road.
White said the new road will also remain mostly undeveloped, allowing for what he hopes will be a “true bypass” for the section of Woodruff Road between Woodruff Industrial Drive and Roper Mountain Road.
