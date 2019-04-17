Greenville mayor, Kessler CEO, dignitaries break ground for new hotel

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Music and artwork painted the mood for the occasion as guests got a look at a small replica that represents what some are calling something really big for downtown Greenville.
"The Grand Bohemian in Greenville will be an experience like no other in the city," Richard Kessler said.
Kessler, the CEO of The Kessler Collection helped found Days Inns, but he says this latest project is very special.
"We're making a huge investment. This is the highest investment de key than any hotel we've ever done, but I think it deserves it here," Kessler said."This will be the iconic hotel of South Carolina."
The 187 room luxury-boutiqe hotel will sit just off the banks of the Reedy River near the Liberty Bridge.
"And here, where the water falls are at your front door- I mean, how many sites are like that in America?"
Inside the mountain lodge-like feel of the hotel will be a spa, a two-story restaurant and bar that overlooks Falls Park and various indoor- outdoor event spaces.
"We think about the community we're coming to,we think about the environment," Kessler said.
"You're into the spirit that it demanded a very special piece of architecture."
Greenville Mayor Knox White calls it more than a hotel.
"This is going to be a destination resort hotel. People will come from all over the country as a resort experience," White said.
He says council wanted to make sure the design interacted well with the river and public spaces surrounding it.
"First and foremost, the river is for the public and so the hotel was adjusted accordingly back from them- from the waterfalls," White said."All of us who live in Greenville get a chance to enjoy this park-like hotel setting that's going to be created here."
The hotel is expected to open sometime next summer.
