COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday canceled his April 6 order calling for the following types of stores to close:
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
- Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft, and music stores
- Flea markets
- Florists and flower stores
The governor’s order on social distancing inside stores are still in place. No more than 5 people per 1,000 square-feet will be allowed in stores, or no more than 20 percent of the fire capacity, whichever number is lower.
Law enforcement will still be abler to break up any groups of 3 or more people in the interest of public health.
Those stores mentioned above can begin to reopen as of 5 p.m. Monday.
The governor said other businesses where close contact will take place, such as gyms, barber shops, and hair salons, are to remain closed at this time.
McMaster also canceled his executive order to close beaches in the state and returned decision-making power to local governments in those beach towns. Those beaches may begin reopening at the local governments' discretion beginning at noon on Tuesday.
McMaster said no decisions have been made yet regarding when schools will reopen to students. The governor said Superintendent Molly Spearman is working to make that determination soon.
DHEC said during the news conference there have been 4,439 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon and new models estimate the state will continue to see 750 new cases per week through May. The models estimate that South Carolina may have seen its peak number of deaths and hospitalization.
RELATED - There are now 4,439 reported COVID-19 cases and 124 deaths in South Carolina
DHEC said people must continue to follow social distancing guidelines, because social distancing and staying at home is working to flatten the curve.
"Although we are easing some of the economic restrictions, we must not ease any of the public health restrictions." McMaster said, and reinforced that the coronavirus is deadly and remains a threat.
Greenville City Mayor Knox White provided a statement on the Governor's decision to reopen.
"After consulting with Prisma Health officials, we feel comfortable with the Governor’s decision to reopen some retail.
Social distancing, however, must still be a part of any such reopening. "
Mayor White is also a member of the Governor's accelerate SC task force. More can be found on their website here.
MORE NEWS - Nursing homes now have to report coronavirus cases to families and federal government
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.