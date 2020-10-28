GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the city of Greenville confirmed the mayor will speak about rising COVID-19 cases this week.
Mayor Knox White and upstate medical professionals plan to hold a news conference on Friday to address the the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
A time for the news conference has not yet been announced.
LATEST DHEC NUMBERS: DHEC: 755 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths on Tuesday in SC
