GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Mayor Knox White on Monday addressed the City Council, expressing his concern for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina - particularly in Greenville.
The South Carolina Public Health Officials recently labeled Greenville County as a hot spot for the virus.
Mayor White says he's received multiple emails from Greenvillians who are uneasy with the increase in cases, and the decrease in individuals wearing masks in public.
To address these issues, White says he'll host a briefing on Thursday, June 11 with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Prisma Health, Bon Secours Health Systemand Greenville County Emergency Management.
The meeting will consist of ways to continue pushing the public to continue social distancing practices, wearing facial coverings, washing hands and frequent cleaning.
Tuesday, DHEC released a statement asking South Carolinians to continue to follow the safety measures, saying they will continue to save lives and help reduce the spread of the virus.
