Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Meals on Wheels of Greenville has partnered with two Upstate agencies to provide emergency food assistance to seniors in Greenville County.
Senior Resources and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina have joined Meals on Wheels to help expand meal deliveries in Greenville County as part of the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, a five week initiative.
The Emergency Senior Nutrition Program is able to expand the services of their COVID-19 Disaster Relief Fund due to the generous donation of nearly $1.6 million from BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.
Meals will be distributed at three sites throughout the week in Greenville County:
- Tuesdays at Beech Springs Church located at 125 Cooley Bridge Road, Pelzer, SC 29669
- Thursdays at Center for Community Services located at 1102 Howard Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681
- Saturdays at Berea Friendship United Methodist Church located at 8001 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29617
Each site will be open from 10:30am – 12:00pm on a first come, first serve basis.
Individuals are permitted one pick-up per week.
To receive the meal pack, the following will apply:
- You must be a senior citizen (60+) or a caregiver taking a meal to a senior citizen, and you must reside in Greenville County.
- All meal recipients must show a state issued ID and provide a name, address, and phone number at pick-up.
- If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you.
- Only two meal packs are allowed per car (10 individual meals).
For more information call 864.233.6565 or click here.
