GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health- Upstate said Greenville Midwifery Care is transitioning all midwifery births to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kacey Eichelberger, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Prisma Health–Upstate said some midwifery births previously took place in a dedicated birth center attached to Greenville Midwifery Care, but the newly formed health system is no longer able to support births at the birth center due to payer reimbursement limitations.
“As the state’s largest provider of women’s care services, we at Prisma Health remain deeply committed to supporting every woman through her pregnancy and delivery, and know that midwifery services are an important part of that mission,” Eichelberger said. “Our midwives will still serve as primary caregivers during pregnancy and birth for their patients.”
Midwifery patients will still be able to choose the type of low-intervention birth they prefer, including VBAC, water birth and unmedicated birth.
“We understand that this is a change for patients who were planning on a birth center delivery,” Kacey Eichelberger said. “A patient’s comfort and trust in her birth plan is our top priority for all of our prenatal patients, and we are working to ensure that each patient’s individual birth plan remains consistent through this transition.”
The transition will be completed by summer 2019, but Eichelberger said Greenville Midwifery Care will not be closing. While births will no longer take place there, Greenville Midwifery Care will still provide prenatal education, prenatal appointments and gynecology appointments at the practice.
“We’re proud to have offered this type of birth at our birth center for four years,” Kacey Eichelberger concluded. “Our goal in opening the birth center was a community-driven one: to provide another safe option for childbirth to women who wanted an out-of-hospital alternative. We have advocated diligently during this time for payment reform to allow us to continue to offer this important service. Unfortunately, current reimbursement models are such that we can no longer offer this option. We are disappointed that payers do not recognize the benefits of a birth center, and we will continue to advocate for low-intervention births as safe, personal, holistic options for women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.