Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville City Council on Friday passed an emergency ordinance to temporarily suspend and amend city operations in a special-called meeting.
Per the ordinance, all city events through March 31 are canceled. All major city centers , such as the Greenville Convention Center, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Greenville Zoo, etc., will be closed during that time period. Private events, as well as public events on private property, are also encouraged to self-cancel.
City police will also limit medical call responses to incidents of “acute nature,” such as heart attacks and stoppage of breathing.
In the meantime, buses and public transit is still running, public parks remain open, and waste collection is still operational.
The city issued lists of the modifications shortly after the vote.
These are new measures the city will begin taking:
- Effective Monday, March 16, non-essential city employees will telecommute or report on staggered schedules to minimize person-to-person contact
- Access to public buildings will be restricted
- Payments will be accepted over the phone, online and by mail
- Permits, licensing and payment assistance will be handled online or by phone
- The Greenville Zoo will close through March 31 to protect staff from exposure and ensure continuity of care for the animals
- City community centers will be closed through March 31 to create social distance, thereby protecting senior citizens who are most at risk
- City permitted events including Piedmont Natural Gas Downtown Alive and Greenville Heritage Main Street Fridays are cancelled through Friday, April 17 (other events will be rescheduled when possible)
- City Council and other public meetings will be hosted via internet and can be accessed at greenvillesc.gov/meeting with the password meetnow
Additionally, the city said the following essential services will continue with caution:
Greenville police will:
- Respond only to medical calls of an acute nature (heart attacks, not breathing)
- Maintain a six-foot safe space during interviews
- Take non-emergency reports over the phone to minimize contact
- Postpone large group training exercises
- Postpone the Citizens Police Academy and ride-alongs
Greenville firefighters will:
- Wear additional personal protective gear during medical response calls
- Limit public access to fire stations
- Postpone public safety educational events
- Coordinate response protocol for COVID-19 patients with EMS and hospitals
Greenlink will:
- Continue normal operation with additional cleaning on buses and in facilities, considering many residents rely on public transit to get to work and medical appointments
- Cancel trolley service through March 31, understanding ridership is primarily recreational
Municipal Court will:
- Reschedule bench trials where possible
- Hold bond hearings at the jail
- Encourage payment of fines by mail or the online state system
- Add sanitation protocols for walk-in spaces
Public Works will:
- Continue trash pick-up and recycling
- Perform maintenance and landscaping
- Limit employee-to-employee contact and employee-to-public contact
Also, on Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency in SC due to the coronavirus.
Schools also remain open in Greenville County, but new restrictions will begin on Monday.
