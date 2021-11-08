GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Our country has lifted some of the pandemic travel bans that kept families from seeing their loved ones.
The borders re-opened Monday for fully-vaccinated travelers from dozens of countries, after 18 months of restrictions.
Kyle Cannons can now finally see her son who lives over 4,000 miles away.
"I haven't seen my son in two-and-a-half years. So, I have been looking forward to the day when travel was reciprocal," Cannons said.
Cannons works for a travel agency, but it couldn't help them get together.
"We were trying to meet. Actually, I went to Italy for a couple of weeks," Cannons said, "And we tried to meet in Portugal. And then, because of COVID, U-K had locked down again and wasn't allowing him to go to Portugal. So, all of our plans have kind of been up in the air for a while."
GSP International Airport's Communications Manager, Michelle Newman, says they're seeing an uptick in travelers.
"We are flying more than we've ever flown before. All of our routes that had to put on hold or just their frequency during the pandemic have returned," Newman said.
And because of this, Cannons is planning to see her son at the beginning of next year.
"We're excited, because my mom, who's 84, is going to be traveling with me because she hasn't seen him, her grandson, in a long time as well,"
Cannons said, "So, we're excited. We're just trying to wait for everything to settle a little bit."
And more families can have reunions too, just in time for the holidays.
"It's just another sign that travel is starting to pick up as things open up and folks get vaccinated and are more comfortable getting out and about," Newman said.
Newman wants to send a refresher to flyers who haven't traveled by plane in a while. She says be sure to show up two hours before your flight and double check the list of approved and unapproved items for your carry-on bag.
Though each airline may have their own restrictions, GSP International Airport does not, but will enforcing their normal COVID-19 protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.