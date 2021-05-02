GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville NAACP officials say that they are hosting three vaccine clinics in May to help bring vaccines to the rural parts of Greenville County.
Officials say that the first vaccine clinic will happen on May 8, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Athens Baptist Church. The church is located at 3 Mills Creek Road, Travelers Rest, SC. They add that they will be offering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine that day but first doses are also available.
According to officials, the second clinic will take place on May 15, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at New Forksville Baptist Church. The church is located at 9 New Forksville Church Road, Honea Path, SC. Officials say that they are offering the first dose of Pfizer that day.
The final clinic according to official, will be on May 29, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Flat Rock Baptist Church. The church is located at 250 N. Flat Rock Road, Piedmont, SC. The first dose of Pfizer will be offered at the clinic according to officials.
According to a press release, this initiative is to, "mitigate the disparities of COVID-19 vaccination access in rural and underserved areas throughout the state of South Carolina."
For any question on any of these events, please contact the Greenville NAACP Secretary at 864-905-0910.
