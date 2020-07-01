GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Branch of the NAACP has issued a letter seeking to "enlighten" a Mauldin city councilman following a series of posts made on social media that supposedly equated the NAACP and other organizations to the Confederate flag.
The branch's letter is addressed to Dale Black, who recently apologized for sharing posts to his personal Facebook page that made the comparisons. With his apology, Black said he would not resign despite calls from The Concerned Citizens of Mauldin for him to step down.
The NAACP's letter written by president Rev. J. M. Flemming, says the organization's goal isn't to undermine the U.S. government nor have members refrain from participating as citizens. Rather, it seeks to stand against racism and hatred against anyone.
The full text of the letter follows:
Councilman Dale Black, member of the Mauldin City Council, recently apologized for “a shared post that appeared on his Facebook page [that] equated the Confederate flag to the Black History Month, Black Lives Matter, BET, the NAACP, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, the Democratic Party and other organization logos, saying if the flag represents racism, ‘so do these,’ according to a screenshot obtained by The Greenville News.”
The Greenville Branch of the NAACP needs to enlighten Mr. Black and other like-minded individuals about the role of the NAACP. I can only speak for the NAACP and explain how we differ with Mr. Black when he said that he was unaware that his post would offend anyone. I differ because Mr. Black’s post was structured so that he took the time to tag organizations that are predominantly comprised of people of color. So, he understood the message that he posted.
The National NAACP along with the Greenville Branch has been fighting for equality and equity for all citizens who have been oppressed and denied access for over 401 years to the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America. The NAACP is the only civil rights organizations that has been fighting for over 111 years. We have been fighting against hatred, bigotry, lynching, xenophobic practices and violence against any people.
Let me point out that the NAACP has at no point in history participated in any act which undermines the purposes or function of the government of the United States of America, nor has the NAACP sought to separate itself from fully participating as citizens of these United States. The same cannot be said for the Confederacy. This fact alone distinguishes the civil rights organization from the secessionist government of the Confederation.
Founded in 1909 by 53 Whites and 7 Blacks who met in Canada because it was illegal for Blacks and Whites to meet in the United States, the NAACP from its inception has been an inclusive effort among Whites and Blacks to fight against unjust laws like Jim Crow, Chain Gang, Contract Leasing and Prosperous which destroyed the life and families of Blacks. We have fought racism, segregation and the misapplication of the laws of this land by law enforcement agencies.
Mr. Black does not appear to have adequate information about the constituency in Mauldin, which is 23.1 percent Black according to the 2017 City-Data.com count. This represents nearly a quarter of Mauldin’s City population. While Mr. Black has been elected to serve in a public position, his duty requires that he equally and equitably represent the constituents of the City of Mauldin, not call them ‘racists’.
Rev. J. M. Flemming
