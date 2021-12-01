GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - There's no place like home for the holidays! A popular magazine publication is calling Greenville worthy of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Country Living Magazine says the city of Greenville is one out of 55 of the best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list.
The magazine highlights Greenville's Ice on Main skating rink, a "Festival of Trees" competition and tree lighting ceremonies.
"Want to feel like you're walking around on the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie? Then you'll want to head to Greenville, South Carolina, where the sidewalks twinkle with lights as Santa’s electric sleigh drives by with an elf in tow... It's downright magical!" says the magazine.
MORE NEWS: Christmas Chris features holiday light displays in the Upstate & mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.