GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Green Avenue Neighborhood Association dedicated a memorial sign in honor of a Greenville police officer who was killed in the line of duty, according to the police department.
The sign was placed in the park over the weekend to honor Officer Allen Jacobs, who was shot and killed in 2016 while responding to a call.
A special ceremony at the park, which is located on the corner of Green Avenue and McLeod Street, to reveal the new sign. Jacobs’ parents and family were in attendance during the celebration.
