GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tucked in the eastside of Greenville, the typically quiet neighborhood at Ramblewood Ln. had reason to come together on Sunday.

One year ago exactly, we reported an EF2 tornado with estimated wind speeds topping at 115 mph ripped through the neighborhood.

"April 25 will 100 percent always be scarred in my mind as the day that my family survived a tornado," said Emily Watson, who lives on Ramblewood Ln.

Luckily, no deaths were reported from that tornado in 2020, but dozens of houses and businesses were damaged.

Jennifer McGaha helped organize the parade on the one year anniversary, which many in the neighborhood attended.

"I didn't want all the kids to kind of remember this time of this season with a bad memory," explained McGaha.

One year later, the neighborhood is almost fully rebuilt from the storm.

"Really the whole year has just been construction crews, big trucks, tree trucks. I mean every day somebody has been here cleaning up something," said McGaha.

Through the clean ups, late nights, and early mornings, those in the neighborhood have become even closer over the past 365 days.

"Everyone came together, everyone was helping each other. Neighbors helping neighbors, and that has continued throughout the entire year. Everybody has been so helpful to make sure everybody had what they needed and were able to come back together and bring their homes back and their neighborhood back," said Watson.

McGaha says she got the idea for the parade after a local elementary school had a pizza party for the kids in the neighborhood right after the storm, so she wanted to get everyone together for some fun again.

She adds that the hope is to make this celebration a yearly tradition in late April.