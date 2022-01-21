First responders in the area were stuck at work due to the conditions of Lake Circle, in Greenville, earlier this week.
The community grabbed their equipment and got to work, clearing the road themselves.
Samantha Hamilton-Rackley says, years ago, her Jeep got stuck on Lake Circle. She had to walk home. And ever since then, her community has stepped up to help anyone who needs it
By Monday, after the winter storm, Lake Circle was a danger zone.
"We already knew it was going to be bad because everything happens worse up here," said Hamilton-Rackley.
The road is in a highly-elevated area with steep hills and winding roads that iced over. The conditions were like this for days. Hamilton-Rackley is a firefighter/EMS brigade chief.
"I was stuck at work for five days, because I can't make it," Hamilton-Rackley said, "I couldn't, obviously, make it up here."
On Friday, you could still see the snow left frozen on the sides of the roads.
Hamilton-Rackley slept in a sleeping bag at work due to the roads being unsafe. She says those who live around her are also EMS personnel, doctors, and firefighters. They were stuck too. Days went by without a plow until the community came to the rescue.
"The neighbors and everything helped and pulled together the resources and the tractors and everything in order to clear the road to make sure that everybody could get home safely," said Hamilton-Rackley.
Not only tractors, but they grabbed and shovels too and got to work getting rid of the snow.
"One tractor coming down, one tractor going in; and it was like a tag-team effort," Hamilton-Rackley said, "And that's the only way that emergency service personnel could make it up here or emergency personnel, that lives here, could get down."
Hamilton-Rackley's husband even spent hours shoveling—ice brick-by-ice brick. The ice that has now melted was because of the warmth from the community. And she's glad to know she has them.
Hamilton-Rackley says there would be less emergency personnel available to help others had it not been for the volunteers clearing the roadway.
