Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, January 19, the 41st annual Greenville News Run Downtown 5K will be held in downtown Greenville.
The race will begin in front of Soby's restaurant, head down South Main Street, wrap back toward North Main Street and end with a finish line in front of the The Greenville News building.
As a result of the race, the following streets will be closed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.:
- South Main Street, from Broad Street to Camperdown Way
- Broad Street, from Main Street to Falls Street
Additionally the following streets will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on that day as well:
- Main Street, from North St to Pendleton St
- Pendleton Street, from Main St to N Leach St
- N Leach Street, from Pendleton St to Perry St
- Perry Street, from N Leach St to McCall St
- Rhett Street, from McCall St to River St
- River Street, from Main St to Broad St
- Richardson Street, from Broad St to North St
- North Street, from Richardson St to Main St
Due to the road closures, the Heart of Main and Top of Main trolley routes will delay the start of service on Saturday until 11 a.m.
Greenlink will also not service the following bus stops between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:
- E McBee Ave & Falls St – Routes 1, 14
- E McBee Ave & Church St – Routes 1, 4, 14
- McBee Station – Routes 1, 14
- E Washington Ave & Toy St – Routes 1, 14
- E Washington Ave & Cleveirvine Ave – Routes 1, 14
- E Washington St & Ebaugh Ave – Route 14
- E Washington St & Laurens Rd – Route 14
- Richardson St & Buncombe St – Routes 11, 12
- Townes St & W Elford Ave – Routes 11, 12
- W Park Ave & N Main St – Routes 11, 12
- River St & Falls Park Dr – Routes 4, 6, 10
- River St & Rhett St – Routes 2, 10
- Rhett St & N Markley St – Routes 2, 4, 6
- Augusta St & S Main St – Route 10
- Augusta St & University St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Field St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Sullivan St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Dunbar St – Route 10
- Augusta St & Otis St (Outbound) – Route 10
- Pendleton St & S Main St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Calhoun St – Route 2
- Pendleton St & N Leach St – Route 2
- Anderson St & Pendleton St – Route 6
- Anderson St & Vardry St – Route 6
- Anderson Rd & Dunbar St – Route 6
- Green Ave & Vardy St – Route 4
- Green Ave & Arlington Ave – Route 4
- Green Ave & Dunbar St – Route 4
Runners who are interested in signing up for the race can go here.
