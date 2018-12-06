GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate and Western North Carolina 911 call centers reported having issues with calls placed from mobile phones Thursday, however many have said their issues have since been resolved.

Greenville County - RESOLVED

Greenville County's Lt. Ryan Flood said the issue was with mobile-to-landline calls and it is affecting all mobile carriers.

Flood said mobile phone users needing to call 911 could call the dispatch non-emergency number at 864-271-5210 and then select option 8 if they are unable to reach 911.

Just before 2:30 p.m. deputies said the issue in Greenville County had been resolved.

Oconee County - RESOLVED

Oconee County deputies said the issues stemmed from an AT&T outage across the Southeast.

According to Captain Travis Tilson, anyone that needs to call 911 can do so from a landline. If using a mobile phone, please call the sheriff’s office's non-emergency line at 864-638-4111.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office later said the issue had been resolved and their system was working normally.

Pickens County

Pickens County officials said the public should use a landline to call 911 or to use one of the following dispatch numbers to report emergencies in Pickens County from a mobile phone until the issue is resolved.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office: 864-898-5500

Easley City: 864-859-4025

Clemson University: 864-656-2222

MOUNTAIN COUNTIES

Other agencies in North Carolina also reported problems with their 911 systems.

Henderson County said their 911 service is now back to normal.