GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Greenville officials are working ahead of Thursday potential severe weather.
Crews were out cleaning storm drains and getting other tasks done to prepare.
Because of what’s to come, officials are on steadily watching the forecast.
"Our emergency operations center went active at 12:00 this afternoon," said Tristan Johnson, Greenville Fire Marshal.
And they plan to ramp up their coverage starting at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
Excessive rain is expected, which can lead to flooding. Some areas could see three to six inches of rain.
If that’s the case, it will lead to big trouble.
"Downed powerlines, trees are going to fall over, the ground gets soft. Those down powerlines, although they may not appear to be live, please treat all powerlines as live," said Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.