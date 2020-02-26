GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said Wednesday a nationwide search for a new police chief is officially underway.

"The City is seeking a seasoned law enforcement leader who is inclusive, results-oriented and can build strong community support. The City recognizes the importance of this role in setting a standard of integrity and ensuring the safety of our thriving and diverse community," per a news release

As open recruitment begins for the new chief, city officials are asking the public to fill out a survey to held the city better gauge residents' expectations for a new chief.

Take the survey here: https://publicinput.com/X881.

The survey data will be used during the search and selection process.

“The City has a young, high performing police department with a senior leadership team that includes five newly-promoted captains. This presents a great opportunity for someone with a broad range of law enforcement experience who is a good mentor and communicator,” said City Manager John McDonough in the news release.

McDonough said the next chief must have these characteristics:

A leadership style that recognizes the value of people in the organization and empowers employees to use their talents and creativity to solve community problems.

Respect for the history of Greenville and sensitivity to its community values.

A demonstrated ability to communicate effectively and work with diverse stakeholders.

Knowledge and experience with best practices to effectively respond to crime.

Committed to promoting a culture of community-oriented policing.

Ability to be the face of the department in times of crisis.

The city hopes to make a hire by early summer.

