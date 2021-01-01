GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Rain in the Upstate on New Year's Day has caused homes to flood in one area of Greenville County.
The Greenville Fire and Police Departments have blocked off Lowndes Hill Road due to the homes flooding.
We are working to see how long the road will be shut down.
Stay tuned for more information.
More news: 2021 BABIES: Meet the first babies born in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.