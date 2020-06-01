GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville Mayor Knox White thanked the protesters and organizers for the peaceful rallies and marches that took place in the city over the weekend.
“The passion we displayed in Greenville was peaceful, and I want to thank the people for that,” the mayor said.
“We are proud of the people for making that so, because that wasn’t always the case in other parts of the country,” White added.
The mayor said thousands of people turned out on both days to make their voices heard, and did so peacefully.
White also thanked law enforcement for their professionalism and conduct during the marches.
Greenville's Interim Police Chief J.H. Thompson said there were no injuries and no property damage during the Greenville events and thanked all parties involved.
"Our job in something like this is to provide safety and security for people who want their voices to be heard," Thompson said. "We also have to protect visitors and others in the city and property."
Thompson said a different crowd arrived later in the evening, many of whom organizers did not know.
Thompson said groups continued to block streets after the permitted time ran out, and despite the organizers' efforts, the crowd would not disperse and a team of officers was brought in to clear the crowd.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a very minimal amount was used to clear the crowd, which the sheriff said was mostly younger people in their 20s and 30s, which did not result in any injuries.
"Mostly it was outside influences that tried to stir things up, but I am grateful for our staff and their actions," the sheriff said.
Lewis said he wants to keep open lines of communication open with the community and said both his office and the police department are willing to help with any future rallies.
White said city officials and law enforcement want to learn from the weekend rallies and are taking the issues brought up during and after the rallies very seriously.
Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming said she was proud to serve on city council after seeing how city officials and law enforcement handled the weekend protests.
Flemming thanked the rally goers and the hundreds of people from the community who joined in to make their voices heard.
Asks all five cities in Greenville County to come together to ensure that all people feel needed and wanted.
Rev. J.M. Flemming of the NAACP said it's important to remember the reason for the marches, not just that the rallies were peaceful.
Flemming said the reason was racism, and he said it has been a problem for more than 400 years.
Flemming said everyone in the community must come together and work together to overcome it.
Stacey Mills of the Urban league also spoke, saying that the community cannot return to normal after these events. Instead, people must work together to create a new normal.
“There is a great temptation among some to call for a return to normal, but normal to the black community, especially for young men, is not a good place," Mills said.
“We need to get to higher ground, high above normal, he added.”
Mills said words alone cannot fix the problems, only actions.
“Today we can do better. Me must do better. So we can be the Greenville all of our citizens want us to be," the reverend said.
MORE:
Greenville's mayor meets with activists at City Hall following weekend protests, marches
Day 2 of peaceful protests wraps up in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.