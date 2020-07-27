GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County parents faced a tough decision on whether to put their kids in the classroom potentially part time or to sign them up for virtual E-Learning.
Greenville parents forming virtual learning support groups
The deadline to enroll your student was Monday, July 27th.
Now parents who opted for remote learning are pulling together to create Virtual E-learning groups.
Chrissa Fore, a mother of two, posted on the app NextDoor, hoping to find other parents in the same boat in her same area.
"I was hoping that we can find other groups of children to either meet in very small groups to do school, or to meet after school for activities. To form a networking organization for the parents and the kids so they don’t feel so isolated from school."
Fore said the point of these groups is to keep the kids safe while opting for five days of week of learning. Fore said it's important parents rely on each other during this time. She said it's important these groups are diversified with working and stay home parents.
"If you’re a full-time working parent, you may need to get into a group that has more stay at home parents that could possibly either have children to their homes and rotate homes or to have a central meeting place."
Fore said her group is still in the works but for the existing members, they are highly stressing social distancing and maintaining safe measures as they see each other day to day.
The Greenville County School District said about 17 percent of the district opted for E-learning, that's about 13,000 students. Fore said while learning will a top priority, these groups are perfect for after school activity, like hikes and bike rides as well.
"it’s a struggle, and the parents are just as anxious as the kids! But you know we’ve got a hold it together and make plans and just go forward with the best we can.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
