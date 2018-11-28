GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville Police confirmed that an Upstate high school was placed on partial lock down Wednesday afternoon.
Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department said officers had responded to an armed robbery at a QuikTrip on Laurens Road and Fairforest Way.
Bragg says the suspect approached a man who had just begun pumping gas - with his wallet still in his hand. The suspect then struck the victim with an object, took his wallet and fled toward Fairforest Way.
Greenville police posted to their Facebook page that a perimeter has been set up and they have a K9 track underway.
Bragg says the robbery prompted JL Mann High School to be placed on partial lock down- as it is nearby.
A school district spokesperson said the lock down lasted about 20 minutes and was lifted around 2:10 p.m.
