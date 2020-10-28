GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for assistance finding a suspect after a woman was assaulted on the Swamp Rabbit Trail Wednesday afternoon.
The police department said at approximately 1 p.m., police responded to a call saying a female had been assaulted on the Swamp Rabbit Trail near Baxter Street.
According to police, the victim said that while running on the trail, a male subject approached her from behind, grabbed her and attempted to pull her into the woods. The victim said she was taken to the ground, but able to fight the suspect and escape.
Police said the victim described the subject as approximately 5’9 or shorter with an average build. The victim said the suspect was wearing a neck gaiter and sunglasses, so she was not able to get a good look at his face.
The Greenville Police Department encourages anyone who was on the trail Saturday afternoon to contact investigators if they saw anyone matching the description above.
Investigators also ask those living in the immediate area to view home security systems to determine if they captured the suspect fleeing the area. Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.
