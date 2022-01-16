Greenville Police Department asks drivers to stay home

The Greenville Police Department is asking drivers to stay home today during the winter storm (Greenville Police Department, January 16, 2022)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department asked residents to stay home on Sunday during the winter storm. 

Officers posted shared their request via Facebook on Sunday afternoon. 

