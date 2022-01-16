GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department asked residents to stay home on Sunday during the winter storm.
Officers posted shared their request via Facebook on Sunday afternoon.
More news: Winter storm winding down overnight
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department asked residents to stay home on Sunday during the winter storm.
Officers posted shared their request via Facebook on Sunday afternoon.
More news: Winter storm winding down overnight
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Multi-media Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.