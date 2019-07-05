GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a woman accused of stealing another woman's car threw sticks and a live snake at the victim in a bizarre carjacking prior to crashing the SUV through barricades set up downtown Friday night.
According to GPD, officers were alerted to a suspected carjacking around 8:25 p.m. The female driver was trying to evade officers, but we're told when they were stopped on Falls Street that the driver then drove the car through the barricades on S. Main Street near Hall's Chophouse.
Later in the evening, GPD provided more context to what happened. Police say the suspect assaulted the woman on Claredon Court, throwing sticks and even a live snake before hitting the victim with her fist. The suspect then stole the keys and the silver Honda CR-V. A short time later, GPD officers say they were working the road closure on Falls Park Drive and Main Street when they saw the CR-V recklessly crash through the water barricades and into the Liberty Bridge Jump Off site, damaging equipment.
A GPD officer, who didn't know the CR-V was stolen, tried to stop the suspect. However, she kept driving first onto Broad Street and then onto Spring Street. She hit another moving car occupied by a mother and daughter. Right after that, GPD says the suspect jumped out of the CR-V and was chased on foot. The officer was able to quickly catch up to her, but she resisted arrest. She was eventually taken into custody after other officers arrived. She complained of a hurt shoulder and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
No other injuries have been reported, and as of writing we do not know the suspect's name.
We've been sent multiple videos and photos from the scene by viewers.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
