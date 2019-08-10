GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate brake shop was smashed into early Saturday morning as part of a car collision, dealing extensive damage to cars and tools inside.
FOX Carolina multimedia producer Matthew Ablon was on his way home from downtown Greenville when he happened on the scene on Laurens Road around 2 a.m. He noticed that the front windows at the Brakes 4 Less location there had apparently been smashed into by a car, causing extensive damage to the front windows and garage door.
While taking photos, video, and broadcasting on Facebook Live, Ablon noticed crews removing a silver car from the scene. At the time and at the angle he was at, he could only observe one car in the shop, a black Audi SUV. Crews later drove and parked that silver outside from the shop. Later, FOX Carolina reporter Amber Worthy saw crews pull a BMW sedan out and load onto a truck to be taken from the scene.
Later in the morning, a Brakes 4 Less employee talked with FOX Carolina about what happened. According to him, surveillance footage shows a car driving fast enough from Woodruff Road to go airborne in the shop's direction, missing a grassy median outside. When the car crashes into the shop, it strikes the silver BMW and sends glass and wood flying into the shop. The car only stops after hitting a back wall, but in the process it struck toolboxes and a lift used to work on cars.
The manager notes shrapnel from the initial collision damaged the Audi SUV parked inside along with a truck that was also in the shop.
Later Saturday morning, Greenville Police clarified what happened.
According to officers, 21-year-old Joderric Freeman was driving down Woodruff Road around 1:50 a.m. when he truck a vehicle at an intersection near Laurens Road.
The person who was hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Freeman the traveled into the Brakes 4 Less business, causing significant damage. He has since been charged with DUI and temporary bond has been set.
The owner of the shop says the store plans to be open for work first thing Monday, August 12.
