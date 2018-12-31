GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a drunk customer slapped a gas station clerk's face with a can of beer after being denied more alcohol purchases on New Year's Eve.
GPD says the woman went to the beer cooler in the gas station and grabbed a tall can of beer, but became angry when she was denied the purchase. At that point, she hit the clerk's face with the can, then fled the scene.
Officers then took witness reports after the fact.
GPD asks residents to take it easy with alcohol Monday evening as revelers ring in the New Year.
Police did not identify the gas station where the alleged assault happened.
