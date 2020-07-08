GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman's family needs your help finding her after they say she went missing last week.
Betty Morton reportedly went missing around 4 a.m. on July 2, and her family says she hasn't been heard from since. According to her family, Betty was last seen on her front porch at her apartment on Lowndes Hill Road around the time she went missing, seen by a neighbor at that time.
She has blonde-brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. It was not known what she was wearing when she went missing. She also doesn't have her wallet with identification on her person.
Her family tells us she also takes medication she needs to treat a condition and likely does not have it.
Greenville PD confirms they received the report on Wednesday. If you know where Betty is or have seen her, call police.
