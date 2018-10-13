GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville Police said that five people were arrested at a 'Build a Wall' rally Saturday afternoon.
The rally was held in support of President Trump's plans to secure the U.S. Mexico border.
The event featured protesters from both sides of the issue. Many protesters brought signs donning "Build the Wall" while counter protesters held signs featuring messages like "Black Lives Matter."
Officers said they arrested two counter protesters during the event for interfering and violating the picketing ordinance.
Three others were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Two were protesters, while one was a counter protester.
