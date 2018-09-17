GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said a gas station employee was able to stop a man attempting to sexually assault a customer.
Officers said they responded to an assault in progress at convenience store on North Pleasantburg Drive early Monday morning.
The suspect groped the victim in the store then followed her to her car, police said. According to officers, was assaulted and threatened until the employee left the store and began striking the suspect.
Police said the employee was able to subdue the suspect until they arrived on scene.
Officers identified the suspect as Xendrin Kilgore. He was charged with assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct second degree.
"We appreciate this employee coming forward to help this victim and aid officers in making the arrest," Greenville PD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.